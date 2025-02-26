Bomb threat closes Bigfork schools Wednesday

BIGFORK — The Bigfork School District has canceled all classes on Wednesday, Feb. 26 due to a bomb threat made from an out-of-county phone call.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that a call came into the school district’s crisis line around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday claiming that a person had placed bombs around the school.

Sheriff Heino said the school district has shut down all school activities for the day due to an abundance of caution.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement has initially cleared school buildings and explosive K’9s are checking each individual building as well.

He said the call is believed to be an unsubstantiated threat from out-of-county using AI technology. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.