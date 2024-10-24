Watch Now
Cause of plane crash in Hungry Horse Reservoir released

HUNGRY HORSE — New information has been released about a plane that crashed into Hungry Horse Reservoir on November 18, 2023.

A small passenger plane crashed into the water with two people on board.

Both passengers were able to get out and swim to shore and were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

An Aviation Investigation Report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the cause of the crash was "fuel exhaustion."

According to the report released on October 10, the plane was flying from Great Falls to Kalispell when it ran out of fuel and lost engine power.

According to the report, the pilot tried to land at a nearby airport to refuel but could not land because the airport was under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) conditions.

The name of the pilot was never released.

