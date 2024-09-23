City of Kalispell to pick up extra trash during Fall Cleanup event

KALISPELL — Fall is here and it is time to prepare your home and property for winter and the City of Kalispell is helping residents through a fall cleanup.

The first annual fall cleanup event through the City of Kalispell’s solid waste department will be picking up additional waste for rollout residential customers starting on Oct. 7, 2024.

The collection will include household items, bagged and bundled yard waste, cardboard boxes and other materials. Each item must weigh no more than 25 pounds.

The city is doing this to help keep Kalispell clean and give citizens the opportunity to clean up their yards and homes.

During the Cleanup Event, the City will collect:



Household items

Bagged and bundled yard waste

Cardboard boxes

Materials from your fall cleanup

Note: Each item must weigh no more than 25 pounds.

How to Prepare Your Items:

Cardboard: Place next to your rollout cart.

Yard Waste: Must be bagged or bundled. Place in your usual collection spot.

Bulk Items: These are not collected during the Cleanup Event. To dispose of bulk items (furniture, mattresses, large appliances), schedule a special pickup or take them to the County landfill at your own expense.

Important Guidelines:

Make sure all materials are properly contained.

Brush and tree trimmings must be bundled, with each bundle no larger than 2 feet in diameter and 4 feet in length, weighing no more than 25 pounds.

The City will not collect hazardous or excluded waste, including bulk items, during the Cleanup Event.

Visit Kalispell Solid Waste for more information on what qualifies as yard waste, bulk waste, or hazardous materials.

Bulk Waste Disposal Options: If you need to dispose of large items, you can:

