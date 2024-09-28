City of Whitefish looking for public input on Safe Streets for All Action Plan

WHITEFISH — Along with many cities across the nation, Whitefish is in the process of creating a Safe Streets for All Action Plan.

The action plan is made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.

The plan is extremely important for Whitefish, as one of the selling points of the tourist destination is that it is a walkable town. With more people moving to and visiting Whitefish every year, there is more opportunity for pedestrian and vehicle collisions.

The City of Whitefish is in the early stages of planning and is looking for input from the community on how to make local streets safer.

“We've learned over the years that you really can't do that without getting the community involved. I mean, it's their town, and they know best. People in the various neighborhoods know best what works and what doesn't work and what could maybe help improve things. So, we always want to hear from folks that live in town what have they noticed,” said City of Whitefish Engineering and Sustainability Project Manager Karin Hilding.

The City of Whitefish will be holding an open house meeting to hear from the community on October 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Whitefish City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about their project and give input on areas they would like to see improved.