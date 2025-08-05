Code Girls United receives $20,000 donation from Spectrum

KALISPELL — Summer camp for Code Girls United is underway, and while the girls were learning how to make a unicorn app in their class, Spectrum presented them with a grant that helps keep programs like this one free.

Campgoers like Mia Warkins are getting the most out of their experience with Code Girls United,

“The camp's been great, I've learned a lot about coding and how to put the app together,” Warkins said.

Programs like the Spectrum Digital Education initiative are helping to keep classes like this one alive through large grants like the $20,000 one donated Tuesday.

Code Girls United CEO Marianne Smith says this donation will not only help to keep their current programs around but also add new elements.

“It's just so wonderful because the support we get from Spectrum helps us keep our programs free,” Smith said. “Helps us expand into cybersecurity, and we're going to have a new AI academy that's gonna be coming out, so it lets us do these sorts of educational outreach for free.”

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, Smith says it is important to learn about new tech early on because those who know it best are the ones who will be hired for computer science jobs.

“AI can do things, but when something breaks, AI is not gonna be able to fix it,” Smith said. “It's gonna have to be somebody that understands how it works if you got all this stuff out there, and no one knows how to fix it, no one knows how it happened, then you know, where are we? We're back to 1999 or something.”

Code Girls United will hold classes and programs throughout the year, and you can register here.