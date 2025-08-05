Missoula Police Department provides assistance following Anaconda shootings

MISSOULA — State officials are calling the manhunt in Anaconda for a man who shot and killed four people on Friday the state's top priority right now.

More resources are being allocated to help address the costs associated with the search for Michael Brown, the man accused of the shooting.

The Missoula Police Department tells MTN their explosive ordnance disposal team, which includes two officers, was on standby on Friday for potential robot operations, but was not deployed.



However, on Sunday, the department's K9 unit went to Powell County to conduct a thorough search where Brown was last seen.

That unit included Zip the canine, his handler, and two cover officers. They later returned to Missoula.

While the Missoula Police Department does not have anyone in the area on Tuesday, they say they're ready to offer support if needed.

Watch related coverage: Montana authorities team up in response to Anaconda shooting

Coordinated Effort: Montana authorities team up in response to Anaconda shooting

Anyone with information about Michael Brown or the Anaconda shooting is asked to call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.