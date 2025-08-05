New coffee shop comes to East Missoula

EAST MISSOULA — A new coffee shop, Granite Mill Coffee & Bakery, is brewing in East Missoula.

They opened a few weeks ago to serve up breakfast, lunch and all sorts of drinks to the community.

“Our goal is to serve really good food and drink and to do that with as much hospitality as we can,” said owner Wendell Beachy.

Granite Mill is owned by the Beachy family, who have been running a sprouted flour company, Granite Mill Farms, since 2012.

But a move to Missoula sprouted a new opportunity.

“It was a dream to be able to open a coffee shop bakery along with that,” Beachy said. “We didn't really know if we would be able to until we found this property.”

Their flour business and their dream coffee shop under one roof.

Beachy told MTN that he wants it to be a welcoming spot in East Missoula, and so far, the community has been just as welcoming back.

“We've got a lot of people working and that's our goal to make it a nice place to hang out,” he said. “It's been nice feeling the enthusiasm from the community. I didn't really expect that. I didn't really know that, but we've heard over and over ‘East Missoula needs something like this and we're so glad you're here.’”

Granite Mill Coffee is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3645 Highway 200 in East Missoula. They offer drinks, food and a space to hang out.

“I love the avocado toast,” Beachy said. “I saw them making it this morning and I was like, ‘I can use one of those, they look awesome.’”