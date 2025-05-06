Comments sought on proposed Blacktail Flathead Electric Cooperative Powerline Corridor Project

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest is seeking public input on the Blacktail Flathead Electric Cooperative Powerline Corridor Project.

The project would take place on Blacktail Road in Lakeside and would treat hazardous fuels on approximately 364 acres.

The hope is to reduce fuels and enhance community infrastructure protection.

Limited fuels would also help mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Public comments about the proposed project can be submitted via email with "Blacktail Flathead Electric Cooperative Powerline Corridor Project" in the subject line.

All comments submitted will go into the public record. The period for comments will close on May 23, 2025.