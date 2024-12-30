Commissioners to vote on House Bill 819 in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flathead County commissioners will vote on whether House Bill 819 will be adopted in Flathead County during a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday.

December 31 is the last day counties can opt-in to the homebuyer assistance program which would award $9 million to Flathead County thanks to a matching grant.

House Bill 819 was passed during the 2023 legislature to allocate $56 million in state funding for homebuyer assistance for low and middle-income residents.

Thanks to a match through Community Reinvestment Organization NeighborWorks Montana, $9 million in funding would go to Flathead County.

The money comes from a budget surplus and passed through the legislature with bipartisan support.

In recent weeks, dozens of Flathead residents voiced support for the house bill urging commissioners to vote on the matter.

Two of three Flathead County Commissioners must vote in favor of House Bill 819 for the program to be adopted in Flathead County.

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Brad Abell voiced support for the program to MTN News while Commissioner Randy Brodehl said he was undecided and Commissioner Pamela Holmquist declined to comment.

Proponents of the bill estimate that 60 to 70 new families would be able to afford home ownership in Flathead County thanks to the housing program.

If Flathead County does not opt into the program allocated funds would be moved to other counties across the state.