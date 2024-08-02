Watch Now
Community raises money for Kalispell mobile home park residents

EVERGREEN — Residents of the Spring Creek Mobile Home Park in Kalispell are seeing some financial relief from fundraising efforts after they were issued eviction notices earlier this year.

Residents were issued eviction notices in early May, and as most are on fixed incomes, they didn’t know how they were going to handle the financial strain of relocating.

Neighborworks Montana and the Whitefish Community Foundation came together to raise funds to help these residents relocate.

The fundraising goal of $145,000 was not only met but exceeded in just two months, with over $165,000 being raised.

So far, seven families have been assisted with the funds with things like deposits for rent, payment for septic systems and assistance with purchasing a new manufactured home.

The remaining 19 displaced families will also receive funds for help in relocating.

