COLUMBIA FALLS — Crews are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at the Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Chad Stephens tells MTN that first responders were called to the scene on Wednesday.

Chief Stephens says there was an explosion at the Weyerhaeuser building followed by a fire.

The Columbia Falls Fire Department along with other agencies are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

-information from Derek Joseph included in this report.