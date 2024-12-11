Early Thursday morning power outage scheduled for Hungry Horse-Coram area

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative has announced a planned power outage for early Thursday to repair the distribution electric system in the Hungry Horse-Coram area.

The outage will begin at approximately 1 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours. Power is expected to be restored by 3 a.m. on Thursday.

FEC reports approximately 1,350 members in the Hungry Horse, Martin City, and Coram areas, south of Desert Lodge Road, will be affected by the planned outage.

Flathead Electric Cooperative

During the outage, impacted members outage can stay up to date by visiting the Co-op’s Outage Center. Members with questions can call FEC at 406-751-4483.