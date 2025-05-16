406 Consignary returns to Missoula fairgorunds this weekend

MISSOULA — An annual sale that's returning to Missoula on Saturday will fill the fairgrounds with over 49,000 items for the 406 Consignary.

Hoping to attract thrift lovers, vendors spent Friday setting up at the fairgrounds to prepare for the massive sale in hopes of attracting thrift lovers.

Thousands of items will be on display this weekend for anyone looking to add to their own or their family’s wardrobe.

“It attracts the whole community on every level. So anybody that loves to thrift, anybody that wants to find unique deals that you can't find in local stores,” 406 Consignary founder Johanna Bouma told MTN. “As well as the folks that are more Earth-conscious and want to focus on sustainability and circular economy, it just really helps. Kind of everybody wins when they come and hang, so it's a good thing."

The doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday for people who pay a $3 donation fee, which goes to charity. The general public can enter an hour later. The 406 Consignary also runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday with many items discounted by 50%.