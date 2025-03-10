Family of Bigfork man killed in Alaska avalanche releases statement

BIGFORK — Recovery efforts have been delayed in Alaska after an avalanche killed three men who were heli-skiing, including a man from Bigfork.

39-year-old Charles Eppard of Bigfork died in the avalanche with two other men on March 4.

They had been flown in by helicopter to ski in the Chugach National Forest near Girdwood, Alaska.

The men are believed to be buried under 40 to 100 feet of snow.

Immediate recovery efforts were put on hold until weather conditions improved.

The family of Charles Eppard released a statement to MTN News.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charlie Eppard who tragically lost his life while skiing in Alaska due to an avalanche. Charlie was a man who lived life to its fullest, embracing each moment with a passion and joy that touched everyone around him. A devoted husband and father Charlie’s love for his wife and daughter was unwavering, and he poured his heart into being a supportive and loving partner and father.



He was a true adventurer at heart, always planning the next great journey, whether it was conquering a new peak, seeking out the perfect fishing spot, or dreaming up a grand family adventure. An avid outdoorsman, Charlie found peace and purpose in nature. His love for skiing and fly fishing was matched only by his infectious enthusiasm for life. He had an innate ability to find excitement in the simplest of moments, reminding us all to live with joy and anticipation.



Though Charlie’s life was tragically cut short, we are forever grateful for the time we had with him. His love, energy, and zest for life will remain with us always. We are thankful to have been loved by him, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



In loving memory of Charlie, we celebrate the joy he brought into our lives and the adventures he inspired in each of us."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Eppard's family.