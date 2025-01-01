Fatal crash reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A deadly crash was reported early Wednesday morning in the Flathead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the crash happened at the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Holt Stage Road near Creston.

Sheriff Heino tells MTN the coroner's call came just before 2 a.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN a full report on the fatal crash is expected to be released soon

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.