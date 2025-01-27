Firefighters contain gas station fire in west Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Smith Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Kelly Raes Gas Station at 25 Batavia Lane in Kalispell on Sunday night.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. to find heavy black smoke coming from all sides and the roofline of the gas station.

Heavy fire activity was located in a rear storage room of the gas station, according to a news release.

Firefighters were able to contain the majority of the fire to the rear storage room while protecting surrounding gas pumps, propane tanks and power lines.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire.

The Smith Valley Fire Department said damage estimates are ongoing, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kalispell, Marion, South Kalispell, and West Valley fire departments all assisted in fighting the fire.