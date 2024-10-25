Fish, Wildlife and Park biologists worried bull trout population decline in the South Fork

POLEBRIDGE — Fishing is an important cultural aspect for many who live in Montana and a big part of keeping this sport alive is the conservation of the different species.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reached out to MTN to spread the word about a declining population of a native fish. MTN took a deep dive into what's going on with the bull trout In a tributary of the Flathead River system.

“So we've been monitoring bull trout abundance here in the Flathead since the early 1990s and we monitor all three forks of the Flathead River system. And this year and last year, what we've seen an all-time record low abundances of these bull trout nests in the South Fork of the Flathead,“ said FWP Fisheries Management Biologist Leo Rosenthal.

Bull trout are a native species on the endangered species list, and the South Fork of the Flathead is the only river in Montana where anglers can target them. But fishing regulations for this iconic fish may change as the population is seemingly decreasing.

“We're concerned at Fish Wildlife and Parks because the South Fork is largely a pristine area. Most of it is considered wilderness, and so the only big changes that we have out there is we've seen an increase in angling pressure for bull trout in the South Fork. We're concerned that excess handling of these fish is leading to a decline in their numbers,” said Rosenthal.

FWP biologists walk the tributaries of the Flathead River System every fall to count bull trout spawning nests called redds.

Biologists use the technique of counting redds to monitor the bull trout population to limit their own impact on the endangered fish. Even though finding these nests takes a lot of effort, these biologists love to do this work

“And it is very exciting. I mean, this is, this is the culmination of a bull trout life history right here, the fact that we can come back and count and see where they actually completed their life cycle and where they're spawning, and this is the next cohort of future bull trout, it is exciting. This is as cool as it gets,” said Rosenthal.

Scientists are doing everything they can to protect the fish.

“Bull trout are an iconic species for Montana. They're one of our largest trout species that are native to Montana. They're an important part of our culture. They're an important sport fish, and they're important ecologically as well,” said Rosenthal.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Biologists will bring a proposal to the FWP Commission to shorten the fishing season for bull trout on the South Fork of the Flathead on November 12, 2024.

“These proposed changes that we're doing are hopefully going to limit the amount of handling stress that we have on these fish, and hopefully see things rebound in the number of bull trout that we have out there,” explained Rosenthal.

Public comment on the proposal is open through the end of October. People wishing to make a public comment after the online period has closed can do so at the commission meeting in Helena on Nov. 12.

Public comments can be made here. Additional information about the proposal is available here.