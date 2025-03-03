Code Girls United is an after-school program that teaches coding and app-creating skills with hands-on experience.

Kalispell’s Emma Anderson and Makayla Davenport are no strangers to winning big-time awards for their coding skills.

They recently took first place in Montana’s First District for the 2024 Congressional App Challenge.

Watch the full story:

Flathead Code Girls United take first in Montana's Congressional App Challenge

“It feels really special, especially because we have won it three times; it is such a cool experience and such a cool opportunity that we have through Code Girls,” said Anderson.

The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide event that allows middle and high school students to showcase their skills by creating their own software applications.

“Just amazing what these kids can do if they are given the opportunity to learn and given the opportunity to do some things that maybe they wouldn’t have a chance to do when they are in school,” said Code Girls United Executive Director Marianne Smith.



Smith said the Congressional App Challenge is considered one of the most prestigious awards in student computer science.

“This project that they were doing was really something similar to what a real software company would be doing, you are going in and getting requirements, you have all these different ideas about what they want, you’re trying to come up with something to serve a customer.”

The girls teamed up with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to create an app called “Adventure Challenge.”

“And the goal is to help kids get outdoors, by kind of utilizing the social aspect of teens nowadays, so the App gives you prompts every day, not just once a day it gives you a couple options and you can choose between them, you go and do that activity and then you post a picture in the App of you doing it,” said Davenport.

Watch related coverage: Flathead Code Girls United team up with Kalispell police to create smartphone app

Flathead Code Girls United team up with Kalispell police to create smartphone app

Anderson said they used an Artificial Intelligence model to help write questions for the App.

“This was my first time integrating AI into an App. I’ve kind of played around with it before, but it was really cool seeing what models can do now. It was super cool and a super fun learning experience.”

Anderson hopes their success inspires the next generation of coders in the Flathead.

“Being able to be a mentor in that way and being a role model for other young girls that I looked up to when I was younger is genuinely such a cool experience and I value that so much.”

More information regarding Cole Girls United, including volunteer opportunities, can be found here.