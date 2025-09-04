Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flathead County Commission approves budget

MTN News
Flathead County commissioners have approved a $142 million budget for next year with a focus on tax relief and public safety investments.
KALISPELL - Flathead County commissioners have approved the budget for next year with a focus on tax relief and public safety investments.

The $142 million plan, which passed Tuesday, dedicates just over $21 million to capital projects that span public safety, including a new facility, plus infrastructure and recreation.

The most notable adjustment may be a decrease in property taxes. A $600,000 home will see a $336 reduction.

According to commissioners, the reduction is due to a combination of legislators rewriting the tax structure and another controversial topic in the county: population growth.

“We've had growth in the Flathead Valley, a lot of this new growth that sometimes people dislike, has helped fuel the reduction of property taxes," Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell told MTN.

The budget marks the fifth year that Flathead County has chosen to levy a lower amount than the maximum allowed.

