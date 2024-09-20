Flathead County Search and Rescue holding backcountry safety seminar

KALISPELL — Hikers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a free backcountry safety seminar on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Kalispell.
Flathead County Search and Rescue is holding a community education event to help outdoor enthusiasts learn about their organization, backcountry medical emergencies, emergency communication devices and a bear spray demonstration.
There will also be raffle prizes from Eberlestock and Montana Knife Company.
The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Snappy's on U.S. Highway 2 East in Kalispell. Send an email to fcsar911@gmail.com for additional information.
