Flathead County Search and Rescue holding backcountry safety seminar

KALISPELL — Hikers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a free backcountry safety seminar on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Kalispell.

Flathead County Search and Rescue is holding a community education event to help outdoor enthusiasts learn about their organization, backcountry medical emergencies, emergency communication devices and a bear spray demonstration.

There will also be raffle prizes from Eberlestock and Montana Knife Company.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Snappy's on U.S. Highway 2 East in Kalispell. Send an email to fcsar911@gmail.com for additional information.