Flathead Electric Cooperative creating another community solar project

Flathead Electric Cooperative is creating its third community solar project to help produce electricity for its members.
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 16, 2024
KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is creating its third community solar project to help produce electricity for its members.

This third solar project is a bit different from the first two because it is a grant-fueled program.

This means that instead of purchasing the solar panel itself, customers will be purchasing the panel's generation — not the panel itself.

Members who purchase panels can expect to see a $40 to $70 reduction in their power bill per year.

While solar power is variable — especially here in Montana — FEC wants to remind customers that all power generation is positive generation.

“You know up here Flathead, electrics fuel mix is already 97% carbon-free. So it's not like purchasing a solar panel here is making any real impact on your carbon footprint if that's your concern, and that's your interest with solar panels. But many members are interested in the technology itself, and other members are curious about how they can help put energy back on the grid at times when the grid is stressed." - Flathead Electric Cooperative Communications and Marketing Supervisor Courtney Stone

The solar panels are almost sold out, so if you want one, visit https://www.flatheadelectric.com/ and purchase one as soon as possible.

