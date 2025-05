KALISPELL — Ryan Road #10325 on the Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest will be temporarily closed until September 1.

The closure is meant to ensure safety during logging operations and log hauling, which are part of active vegetation management efforts.

The closure extends from its intersection with Highway 2 to where it intersects private land.

More details and a closure map can be found on the Flathead National Forest website.