Missoula museum's Treasure Trove exhibition: 'How small things quietly influence our everyday lives'

MISSOULA — MTN is introducing you to another local artist who will be taking part in the upcoming "Treasure Trove" exhibition at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

The exhibition celebrates Missoula's history and the museum's 50th anniversary through the eyes of artists.



Artist April Werle selected an artifact from the "Everyday Treasures" gallery and reimagined it through her own artistic medium and expertise.

She told MTN she picked a little wooden outhouse with a crescent moon because she knew it would blend into her work that involves exploring the haunted house archetype.



Werle, who describes herself as a narrative painter who explores racial identity through the genre of dark fantasy, hopes people will check out the exhibition.

"I think that people should go to this exhibition because it's a contemporary vista of these small objects that have been a part of our community and how small things quietly influence our everyday lives," she told MTN.

The "Treasure Trove" exhibition opens at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 26.