Flathead officials remind the public how to safely recreate on water

KALISPELL — There have been 10 drownings in Montana so far this summer, with four of those being in Flathead County.

Local officials would like to remind people about the safety aspects of water recreation. One of the most important safety protocols is to wear a life jacket.



“A lot of the incidences would be preventable if someone has a life jacket on, and it's one of the biggest safety tools that we have, much like putting your seat belt on when driving a car every single day,” said Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

People who are recreating on the water may know how to swim, but with rapidly changing weather and cold-water temperatures in Montana, a life jacket could be the difference between life and death.

“You don't know the water temperatures, the effects that's going to have on you. You don't know the currents, the effect that's going to have on you. You might be able to swim in a pool, but get out in a cold river with the currents, you're better off just not taking a chance,” said Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Warden Captain Nathan Reiner.

Some of the other safety protocols include carrying a throw bag, having knowledge of the area you are recreating in and knowing the potential hazards, having someone else on the boat who knows how to operate it properly. Officials add that you should always recreate with a buddy.

“Our resources are out there to assist you, but we are seeing a lot of maxing out our resources, and we appreciate the public's cooperation and just taking maybe one extra step these last couple weeks, while we see a little cooler temperatures and we see a lot more boat traffic as we enter into the last couple days of summer,” said Heino.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has a lifejacket and throw bag loaner program for people who need it. They are located at:

