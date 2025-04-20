Flathead Rivers Alliance seek volunteers ahead of busy floating season

KALISPELL — Flathead Rivers Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the Flathead River System.

Ahead of the busy float season, they are looking for volunteer river ambassadors and citizen scientists.

“So, we see almost 100,000 river users every summer just on the three forks, so that’s the north, the south and the middle fork, about 219 miles of wild and scenic designated river system,” said Flathead Rivers Alliance Executive Director Sheena Pate.

The busy summer season is fast approaching on the Flathead River.

Pate said they are looking for 40 volunteer river ambassadors.

“So this is a great opportunity for those who enjoy floating or being alongside the river, whatever it is that gives back to them, this is their opportunity to give back to the resource and help us communicate rules, regulations, etiquette, ethics on the river system.”

River ambassadors volunteer time at 13 different river access sites through Labor Day.

Pate said volunteers help prevent river fatalities by handing out loaner life jackets.

“It’s through partnerships with Montana FWP and the forest service, we’re able to give those out to river users to ensure that adults and children have life jackets, keep them safe.”

Pate said citizen scientists use a data collection app to gather river user, wildlife and invasive species data as they float the river.

“So, we’re collecting information on the mountain goats which is really unique to our river system, noxious weed, camp scars and then river user data as well, so it’s a unique opportunity for the public to get involved.”

Pate said those who would like to volunteer can apply online at flatheadrivers.org.