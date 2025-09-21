Flathead School Snack Program holds Superhero Bubble Run 5K to raise funds

KALISPELL — People of all ages lined up to participate in the Flathead School Snack Program’s Superhero Bubble Run, where all proceeds go directly to the cause.

“It's for a really good cause, and I'm really glad we're doing it because it helps people get their exercise,” Bubble Run participant Charlotte Hattel told MTN.

On Saturday morning, the superheroes arrived in full costume at the Edgerton school in Kalispell to take on the 5K.

“I have a batman mask, with a batman cape, and my llama here is Thor,” Hattel said.

Finally, the runners were free to go, starting their five kilometer journey through the surrounding neighborhoods with bubble blasters along the way.

Funds raised from the run benefited the Flathead School Snack Program, a non-profit looking to bridge the gaps between food insecurity.

“There's free lunches and there is a program that helps with after school and weekends, so we kind of bridge that gap and do school days,” Flathead School Snack Program President Khrysta Turk said.

The ones in charge just want to help better their community.

“The board is made up of all volunteers, nobody is paid a salary or anything like that. We are all working moms," Turk said.

Serving 538 students throughout the Flathead Valley and looking to expand in the future, the non-profit expects rising costs will cause financial hurdles.

“We only have enough to make it to the end of this calendar year, to the end of December," Turk said.

To help the program continue, events like the Bubble Run are hosted to raise money, but its donations from the community that truly keep it up and running.

“If you guys donate $15 every month, that really helps with the Flathead School Snack Program,” Bubble Run Participant Ella Turk said.

To help the Flathead School Snack Program’s bubble run reach their goal, you can click here.