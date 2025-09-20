Flathead school snack program to host bubble run fundraiser amid rising costs

KALISPELL — A nonprofit organization that provides healthy snacks to more than 500 children in Flathead County schools each month is facing rising costs and turning to the community for support.

The Flathead School Snack Program, operated by volunteer board members, serves approximately 531 children monthly across schools in the county on a needs basis. The organization currently spends about $8,000 per month to keep the program running.

However, President Khrysta Turk said costs are expected to climb significantly as the program adds more protein-rich snacks to better serve students.

"The cost to run the program is roughly about $8,000 a month, however we do see that need increasing…We do see it going up to about $9,000 to $10,000 a month," Turk said.

To help offset the increased expenses, the nonprofit is hosting the Super Hero Bubble Run on Saturday morning in Kalispell. All proceeds from the family-friendly fundraising event will support the snack program.

The 5K event encourages participants to run, walk or dance through the course while bubbles fill the air throughout the route. Costumes are encouraged for the superhero-themed race, and food trucks and giveaways will be available.

The race begins at 11:30 a.m. at 1400 Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell. Registration costs $20 for adults 18 and older, $15 for ages 6-17, and children 5 and under participate free.