Flathead Valley Community College expands senior initiative classes

KALISPELL - Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell is adding extra classes for its senior initiative in the fall, where they can both learn and interact with the community, starting on October 3.

The senior initiative classes have been around for many years at FVCC, featuring courses such as watercolor, creative writing and more for seniors aged 65 and up.

The classes became so popular that in the Spring, the maximum enrollment of 230 filled up quickly, prompting the college to add on fall classes for the first time ever.

FVCC Lifelong Learning Coordinator Nicole Fairclough says the seniors who attend the initiative take away multiple things from it.

“I think they love the community, the social aspect and I think they all just really enjoy continuing to learn every year. Whether it's something brand new or they have taken watercolor for the past five years, but they just love learning and being here on campus," Fairclough told MTN.

In order for a senior to enroll in a course, they must be registered with the college, and in-person registration begins on September 10. Each course ranges from around $83 to $103.