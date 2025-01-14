Flathead Warming Center releases community connection guide

KALISPELL — As the Flathead Warming Center's legal battle with the city of Kalispell continues, shelter leaders are taking steps to address the center's reputation in the community.

The center recently released its community connection guide, announcing new initiatives the center will take during the warming season.

The newest initiatives include a new volunteer-based Flathead Warming Center care team which will focus on picking up trash in the neighborhood and welcoming guests as they come in.

The other new initiative is the appointment of a law enforcement liaison who will communicate directly with local officers,

Flathead Warming Center Resource Manager Sean Patrick O'Neill explained the importance of building a relationship between law enforcement and the center.

"One of the things we were hoping to do is stay regularly connected with someone, a resource officer of sorts within the law enforcement, whether it's the sheriff's department or Kalispell PD. Just so that we can stay connected on maybe working with folks that are having some legal issues or possibly criminal activity in the community."

"We want to make sure that we're not fostering or harnessing or fostering a community for that," O'Neill continued. "We want to be Working with them to eliminate that.”

The Flathead Warming Center is keeping its services open despite the City of Kalispell's vote to revoke the center's permit due to an ongoing lawsuit with the city.