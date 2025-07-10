Glacier Bank Park prepares for its first stadium concert

KALISPELL — Glacier Bank Park is normally geared up for baseball, but Friday night, for the first time, the park will hit all the right notes instead of home runs.

Country star Tyler Rich will be the headliner in the Flathead Valley on Friday, the opening acts feature Scotty Hasting and Maggie Baugh.

The award-winning ballpark has been transforming itself into a concert venue for the first time, using a decking system to protect the field from the pit and the large stage will be placed in the outfield.

There are many different seating options, including the pit, stadium seats, loge box, and suites.

Glacier Range Riders General Manager of Business Operations Leo Kelly knew that the ballpark was concert-bound since it was built.

“Hosting a concert has always been in the back of our heads as we started building this stadium project back in 2022. The venue and the setting here is just incredible. It's kind of asking to be used for more than just baseball,” Kelly says.

Due to the concert, there are other features that will be available at the park that are not normally there for games.

"We are partnering, for this one night only, with Glacier Restaurant Group, to bring in a full bar service," Smith says.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available here.