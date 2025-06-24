Glacier Park International Airport announces 2026 runway rehabilitation project

KALISPELL — Your flight plans out of Kalispell could be disrupted as Glacier Park International Airport officials announce a new runway rehabilitation project for July 2026.

Glacier airport director Rob Ratkowski stated in a news release says this is the first time since 2009 that the runways will be improved, and it is important that this work gets finished in a timely manner.

While the project's timing will affect summer travel next year, Ratkowski says July will offer ideal weather conditions.

The airport will use a rolling closure schedule that limits aircraft operations from Monday evening to Friday morning over four consecutive weeks.