Habitat for Humanity delivers new home to Columbia Falls family

COLUMBIA FALLS — A Columbia Falls family of three received their new Habitat for Humanity home Friday afternoon, marking another milestone for the organization that builds five to seven houses annually for families in need.

Sam McAdams and her two children, McKenna and Zaiden, now have a new home featuring a light blue front door through Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley.

"I honestly lost hope of being able to have my own home so when I got accepted I was overjoyed to know that I could do it and we could have our own home," McAdams said.

The process of receiving a Habitat home requires significant commitment from families, including hands-on participation in the construction.

"We look at their viability if they're going to be able to do the sweat equity requirement, which is eight hours a week until they close on their house, where they come and build their house with us," said MaryBeth Morand, Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley executive director.

McAdams didn't build alone. Volunteers dedicated their time to help make the home a reality.

"It was very heartwarming to see how many people come together to make it happen," McAdams said. "There's tons of volunteers and regulars that take time out of their day to make it happen."

The project also received support from neighbors who sold the plot of land under market value, making the home financially feasible. The arrangement may benefit both parties in unexpected ways.

"It's a great deal because the neighbors now have this sweet family next door and it turns out that they're going to have a built-in baby sitter with the little girl who's going to live in this place," Morand said.

For the children, the new home brings exciting changes, including separate bedrooms for the first time.

"I'm excited because then my room will stay really clean, cleaner," said McAdam's daughter, McKenna Schaeffer.

The timing of the move holds special significance for the family.

"Were excited. Going to find a new place for the Christmas tree, have it all decorated," McAdams said.