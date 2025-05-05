High water prompts emergency closure near Blankenship Bridge

COLUMBIA FALLS — Flathead National Forest officials have put in place an emergency closure in the Blankenship Bridge area.

Seasonal runoff, along with recent and forecasted rains, have increased water levels on the Flathead River, putting the access road to the Blankenship Southwest gravel bar underwater.

Officials say the closure is in effect for public safety reasons and will be lifted when water levels recede.

The area is closed to all camping and motorized vehicle use while the emergency closure is in place, a news release states.

Click here to view a map of the closure area.

Contact the Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District office at 406-387-3800 for additional information.