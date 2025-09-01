Historic Kalispell Train Depot starts construction on new roof

KALISPELL — A historic building in Kalispell that was granted funding in June for a new roof is finally under construction.

The Kalispell Train depot, which has been standing since 1892, was in need of many repairs when the city's Parks and Recreation Department moved its operations there last year.

The largest issue was the roof, prompting the city to seek funding through the Montana Historical Preservation Grant Program which then awarded the city $150,000 for the project in June.

Then, a local match was required and the final estimated project cost is $215,000, according to Kalispell Parks and Recreation.

Currently, the roof is still under construction.

