Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Home on Lake McDonald within Glacier National Park up for sale

The dream of owning a home in Glacier National Park is now a possibility as one of the private parcels on Lake McDonald is for sale
The dream of owning a home in Glacier National Park is now a possibility as one of the private parcels on Lake McDonald is for sale.
GNP Cabin Sale
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 14, 2024

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The dream of owning a home in Glacier National Park is now a possibility as one of the private parcels on Lake McDonald is for sale.

There are over 100 private properties in Glacier National Park called inholdings, which are private land homesteaded before its creation.

While property does come up for sale within the park on occasion, this one is one of a kind as it sits right on Lake McDonald.
The property is made up of three separate parcels that combined are 1.55 acres. It also includes over 100 feet of Lake McDonald shoreline with private access right off the porch.

GNP Home for Sale
A rustic two-bedroom cabin on the property but what is really for sale for $15 million are the scenic views.

Currently, there is a rustic two-bedroom cabin on the property. The cabin can be left as is or there is the possibility to build something new. What you’re really getting at this property is the million-dollar views — $15 million to be exact.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have Glacier National Park and Lake McDonald out your backdoor. You can visit https://glacierparklakefront.com/ to find the real estate listing.

More local news from KPAX
PROPERTY CRIME .jpg

Crime and Courts

Shoplifting cases in Missoula have almost doubled since 2020

Claire Peterson
4:51 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Wood Products Round Table Opening Slide

Homepage

Montana forest products industry looks to diversify its products

Zach Volheim
4:43 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Northern Pike

Western Montana News

FWP reports non-native northern pike in Northwest Montana river

MTN News
4:12 PM, Jun 14, 2024
flathead river

Salute to Service

Join this year's Rafting for Refuse and help clean the Flathead River

Kiana Wilson
2:36 PM, Jun 14, 2024
UH Amy Weimer

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Hero making a difference for at-risk youth in Missoula

Emily Brown
1:54 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Missoula Infrastructure Water Repair

Missoula County

Missoula to seek utility rate increase to address water leakage, repairs

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
1:42 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader