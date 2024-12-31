Human-triggered avalanches reported in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The Flathead Avalanche Center reports there have been human-triggered avalanches over the past three days in Northwest Montana.

Most of the slides have been "large enough to bury and injure a person," a social media post cautions.

Dangerous avalanche conditions should be expected in the Swan and Flathead mountain ranges as well as in Glacier National Park.

While excellent riding conditions exist on lower-angled slopes, the Center advises people not to travel on or beneath steep slopes.

The latest avalanche forecast for Northwest Montana can be found here.