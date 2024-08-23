Watch Now
Hundreds supporting Glacier High School soccer player struck by lightning

A Glacier High School soccer player remains in the ICU after being struck by lightning during practice Monday night
Glacier HS soccer player struck by lightning
gofundme
A Glacier High school soccer player remains in the ICU in Kalispell after he was struck by lightning during practice Monday night.
Glacier HS soccer player struck by lightning
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player remains in the ICU in Kalispell after he was struck by lightning during practice Monday night.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover Mason’s medical expenses has received hundreds of donations raising more than $54,000 as of Friday evening.

A message shared from the family on the GoFundMe page Thursday morning said, “Mason is stable at this time and able to squeeze our hands.”

A second player and an assistant coach also injured from the lightning strike were released from the hospital earlier this week.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

