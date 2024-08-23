Hundreds supporting Glacier High School soccer player struck by lightning

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player remains in the ICU in Kalispell after he was struck by lightning during practice Monday night.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover Mason’s medical expenses has received hundreds of donations raising more than $54,000 as of Friday evening.

A message shared from the family on the GoFundMe page Thursday morning said, “Mason is stable at this time and able to squeeze our hands.”

A second player and an assistant coach also injured from the lightning strike were released from the hospital earlier this week.

