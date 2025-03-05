ICE detains 17 undocumented immigrants in Bigfork construction site raid

BIGFORK — According to a post on X from March 4, 2025, ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Kalispell worked with Spokane Border Patrol to take 17 undocumented immigrants into custody in Bigfork.

The post reports the ICE HSI agents utilized a tip and set up an operation at a construction site in Bigfork.

The agents served a notice of inspection at the worksite and found 17 undocumented immigrants.

All undocumented immigrants were taken into custody and found ineligible to remain in the United States.

MTN spoke with Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, who shared that the department was not involved with the raid and believes ICE is running on its own system with civil warrants.

MTN reached out to ICE for further details, but we have not heard back yet.