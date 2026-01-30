Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several dozen Missoula businesses participating in 'Day of Solidarity'

Several dozen local Missoula businesses have joined the effort.
Over 40 Missoula businesses were closed or donating proceeds on January 30, 2026, in solidarity with Minneapolis.
Thousands of people are walking out or closing their businesses from coast-to-coast on Friday to stand in solidarity with cities like Minneapolis.

That includes local businesses in Missoula.

Restaurants and stores along the Hip Strip went dark, along with a handful of other businesses across town.

Many of the businesses posted their closures online.

Business owners say it's a chance for them to use their economic power to send a message.

Some local establishments are open on Friday and many plan to donate their proceeds to organizations such as Soft Landing or groups that are aiding Minnesota efforts.

