Several dozen Missoula businesses participating in 'Day of Solidarity'

Thousands of people are walking out or closing their businesses from coast-to-coast on Friday to stand in solidarity with cities like Minneapolis.
That includes local businesses in Missoula.
Restaurants and stores along the Hip Strip went dark, along with a handful of other businesses across town.
Many of the businesses posted their closures online.
Business owners say it's a chance for them to use their economic power to send a message.
Some local establishments are open on Friday and many plan to donate their proceeds to organizations such as Soft Landing or groups that are aiding Minnesota efforts.