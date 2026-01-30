Several dozen Missoula businesses participating in 'Day of Solidarity'

Thousands of people are walking out or closing their businesses from coast-to-coast on Friday to stand in solidarity with cities like Minneapolis.

That includes local businesses in Missoula.



Restaurants and stores along the Hip Strip went dark, along with a handful of other businesses across town.

Many of the businesses posted their closures online.

Business owners say it's a chance for them to use their economic power to send a message.

Some local establishments are open on Friday and many plan to donate their proceeds to organizations such as Soft Landing or groups that are aiding Minnesota efforts.