Judge rules controversial home can remain in Glacier National Park

MISSOULA — A court has ruled in favor of a California couple building a controversial home along a creek bank in Glacier National Park.

Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ruled last week that the private home can remain on the banks of McDonald Creek in the park.

The home was under scrutiny by the Flathead Conservation District which had found the homeowners, John and Stacy Ambler, did not have the permit required for work that could potentially impact stream beds and banks.

However, DeSoto's ruling found that the conservation district lacks the jurisdiction to enforce the Streambed Act on the Ambler's private land within Glacier National Park.

The ruling means the home can remain.

Watch previous coverage: