Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Judge rules controversial home can remain in Glacier National Park

Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ruled that the private home can remain on the banks of McDonald Creek in the park.
Glacier National Park Home
MTN News file
Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ruled that a private home can remain on the banks of McDonald Creek in Glacier National Park.
Glacier National Park Home
Posted

MISSOULA — A court has ruled in favor of a California couple building a controversial home along a creek bank in Glacier National Park.

Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ruled last week that the private home can remain on the banks of McDonald Creek in the park.

The home was under scrutiny by the Flathead Conservation District which had found the homeowners, John and Stacy Ambler, did not have the permit required for work that could potentially impact stream beds and banks.

However, DeSoto's ruling found that the conservation district lacks the jurisdiction to enforce the Streambed Act on the Ambler's private land within Glacier National Park.

The ruling means the home can remain.

Watch previous coverage:

Home on Lake McDonald within Glacier National Park up for sale

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader