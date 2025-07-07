KALISPELL — There are many parades going on across Northwest Montana and Kalispell is no different.

Check out Kalispell's 4th of July celebration:

Kalispell Celebrates the Fourth of July with parade

The longstanding tradition was sponsored by the Flathead Marines and started off with a free red, white, and blue waffle breakfast courtesy of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory.

Then, the parade kicked off with former Marine, Candace Zumalt, singing the National Anthem.

“It's always just absolutely spectacular deep within my soul to be able to support our country, whether active duty or just providing entertainment, it's fantastic," Zumalt says.

After breakfast and the anthem, veterans started their march down Main Street with candy and flags being handed out along the way.

Local businesses such as Flathead Shelter Friends, The Flathead Valley Muzzleloaders, The Great Northern Llama Company, as well as many others, made their mark with creative floats and attractions.

Above all, this was an event for the entire family.

“We've got all the kids here, this is their first parade here actually. We are normally on the lake, so we decided to do the parade this year. It's been awesome and the kids are really excited,” parade spectator Andy Armor says.

The event beat the rain and ended just past the Flathead County Courthouse.