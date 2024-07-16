Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell City Council begins meetings over Flathead Warming Center concerns

The Kalispell City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the potential of pulling the permit for the Flathead Warming Center
The Kalispell City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the potential of pulling the permit for the Flathead Warming Center.
Flathead Warming Center Permit Meeting
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jul 16, 2024

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council held a special meeting on Monday evening to discuss the potential of pulling the permit for the Flathead Warming Center.

The center provides resources for the homeless population in Kalispell by offering beds, showers laundry and other resources for the community.

Flathead Warming Center representatives had their first chance to address the Kalispell City Council about the possible revocation of their permit.

The city council began discussing the possible revocation of the Flathead Warming Center’s Conditional Use Permit in April after receiving complaints from nearby residents about loitering, increase in homeless population presence, littering and more.

The Flathead Warming Center had received a letter from the Kalispell City Attorney stating nine assertions as to how the Warming Center has violated its permit. On Monday, they had a chance to address the assertions.

The Kalispell City Council will continue to hear public comment and vote on the revocation of the Flathead Warming Center permit on Tuesday Night.

More local news from KPAX
Missoula City Council

Missoula County

After shooting, Missoula council members call for prayers, respectful dialogue

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
9:41 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Dalton Fire

Wildfire Watch

Dalton Fire burning southwest of Lincoln (July 16, 2024)

John Riley
9:33 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Columbia Falls HS Roof Fire

Flathead County

Crews douse roof fire at Columbia Falls High School

MTN News
8:42 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Miller Peak Fire Clinton

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire doubles in size, now burning over 1,700 acres

MTN News
7:56 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Whitefish High School

Flathead County

Whitefish School District hosting community meeting over proposed bond

MTN News
5:00 PM, Jul 15, 2024
Flathead Warming Center

Flathead County

Flathead Warming Center to be discussed at Kalispell City Hall meeting

Kiana Wilson
4:54 PM, Jul 15, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader