Kalispell City Council begins meetings over Flathead Warming Center concerns

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council held a special meeting on Monday evening to discuss the potential of pulling the permit for the Flathead Warming Center.

The center provides resources for the homeless population in Kalispell by offering beds, showers laundry and other resources for the community.

Flathead Warming Center representatives had their first chance to address the Kalispell City Council about the possible revocation of their permit.

The city council began discussing the possible revocation of the Flathead Warming Center’s Conditional Use Permit in April after receiving complaints from nearby residents about loitering, increase in homeless population presence, littering and more.

The Flathead Warming Center had received a letter from the Kalispell City Attorney stating nine assertions as to how the Warming Center has violated its permit. On Monday, they had a chance to address the assertions.

The Kalispell City Council will continue to hear public comment and vote on the revocation of the Flathead Warming Center permit on Tuesday Night.