Kalispell hosts Land Use Plan drop-in events

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is inviting the public to a series of drop-in events this week focusing on the city’s Land Use Plan.

The goal of the Land Use Plan is to ensure Kalispell is well-positioned to manage growth while maintaining the quality of life that residents value.

City of Kalispell Assistant Development Services Director P.J. Sorensen said the Land Use Plan will help guide the community’s growth, development, and infrastructure over the next 20 years.

He said public comment from Kalispell residents will help shape the city's long-range plans for housing, parks, bike trails and more.

“That’s why we want to hear it now, one of the changes is there’s a lot more focus on the public input that comes into the plan rather than as projects happen and that’s why it’s particularly important to make your voice heard now,” said Sorensen.

More information on the Land Use Plan can be found here.

Upcoming Land Use Plan Events:

Tuesday, July 8



Kalispell Center Mall, 20 North Main Street, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Kalispell City Hall Lobby, 201 1st Avenue East, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall, 201 1st Avenue East, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9



Black Rifle Coffee Company, 305 2nd Avenue West, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Depot Park, 15 Depot Park, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Summer Concert Series, Depot Park, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 10

