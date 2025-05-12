Watch Now
Kalispell Reserve Drive project update: May 12, 2025

The Montana Department of Transportation is continuing construction on the Reserve Drive project this week.
Drivers can expect temporary traffic signals at the intersection of West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road
Reserve Drive Construction
KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the City of Kalispell are continuing construction on the Reserve Drive project this week.

Drivers can expect temporary traffic signals at the intersection of West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road, allowing only one direction of travel at a time, which may cause delays up to 15 to 20 minutes.

Access will be maintained at the Hutton Ranch Road intersection, but a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Stay alert for flaggers and changing traffic patterns.

The project's goal is to widen the road and enhance safety and traffic flow.

