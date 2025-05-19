Watch Now
Kalispell Reserve Drive project update: May 19

Temporary traffic signals are in place, so drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Crews on the Reserve Drive project will be focusing on improving the intersection with Whitefish Stage Road for the next two weeks.
KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is continuing bridge and dirt work on the Reserve Drive project, focusing on improving the intersection with Whitefish Stage Road for the next two weeks.

Temporary traffic signals are in place, so drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Only one direction of travel is allowed at a time to safely accommodate left turns.

A 12-foot width restriction is also in effect, so oversized vehicles should plan alternate routes.

Right-in/right-out access remains available at the intersection with Hutton Ranch Road, Home Depot, Town Pump, and Corwin Motors.

