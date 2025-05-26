Kalispell Reserve Drive project update: May 26

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the City of Kalispell are continuing work on Reserve Drive this week.

Following a break for Memorial Day today, construction will resume for bridge and dirt work.

Temporary traffic signals are in place at the West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road intersection, allowing for only one direction of travel at a time, leading to potential delays of up to 15 minutes.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution in the work zone, adhere to reduced speed limits, and be mindful of workers and flaggers.