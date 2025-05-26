Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell Reserve Drive project update: May 26

Temporary traffic signals are in place, so drivers should expect possible delays of up to 15 minutes.
The Montana Department of Transportation and the City of Kalispell are continuing work on Reserve Drive this week.
Reserve Drive Construction
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the City of Kalispell are continuing work on Reserve Drive this week.

Following a break for Memorial Day today, construction will resume for bridge and dirt work.

Temporary traffic signals are in place at the West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road intersection, allowing for only one direction of travel at a time, leading to potential delays of up to 15 minutes.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution in the work zone, adhere to reduced speed limits, and be mindful of workers and flaggers.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader