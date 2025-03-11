Kalispell road improvement project continuing

KALISPELL — Work is continuing this week in Kalispell on the widening Reserve Drive: Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage road project.

Crews will be working on the Stillwater River bridge and on the shoulder of the road. Two-way traffic will continue with traffic candles and barrels present to direct drivers.

Motorists should stay aware and expect reduced speeds of 35 mph and are asked to follow all posted signage and watch for workers on the side of the road.

The Montana Department of Transportation states the goal of the project is to enhance safety for all users.

Additional information can be found be emailing dawn@bigskypublicrelations.com or calling the project hotline between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. pm weekdays at 406-207-4484.

View project information can be found here.