Kalispell's A Ray of Hope partners with Spectrum to expand services

KALISPELL — The A Ray of Hope organization has allowed people struggling with homelessness to find food, clothing, job training and more. Now, a new partnership with Spectrum will allow them to expand their resources.

Founded in 1999, A Ray of Hope has helped hundreds of people who need a safe place to sleep and recover.

“We work with people who are homeless, people coming out of recovery, people coming out of the department of corrections sometimes, people who just need to get back on their feet,” Wayne Appl, A Ray of Hope Fundraising Outreach Coordinator told MTN.

Their good deeds caught the attention of Spectrum’s Community Center Assist program, which helps improve the conditions of community centers across the country.

“We identify non-profits that are really the heartbeats of the community and are doing meaningful work and A Ray of Hope is that for the Flathead Valley,” Spectrum Director of Communications Danielle Dunn said.

A Ray of Hope was originally worried the organization would not qualify for the program, so they reached out to Jodie Cross, the owner of the Gateway Community Center to see if they could use their facilities.

“You're hitting all three aspects of what we support, health, education, and financial stability, and he wanted to know if he could utilize this room and I'm like, absolutely would love to have you here because it's what we do,” Cross told MTN.

With the community center ready for them, the program could move forward and Spectrum provided many resources for the non-profit, including a $50,000 check that's going towards a brand new program.

“They are setting up all of the desks, chairs, and equipment that will go into this work force development classroom setting,” Dunn said.

With new resources, a new work force development classroom, and a community center, there is only one more missing piece.

“All we need is the people who want to move forward," Cross said.