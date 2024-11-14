Kalispell's Blue Bird Health and Imaging helping patients get affordable care

KALISPELL — Healthcare is important for all, even those who are uninsured.

One clinic in Kalispell is helping to break barriers and provide care for uninsured and underinsured patients.

Blue Bird Health and Imaging — a physician-owned and operated clinic and imaging center — is a new addition to the primary care clinic and offers CT scans and ultrasounds.

Blue Bird just started offering imaging and is a great new resource for patients in the Flathead Valley.

The price for these services is capped and patients are told how much it will cost beforehand.

With low costs and not going through insurance companies, Blue Bird can help patients at a lower cost and faster timeframe.

“We're able to do things a lot more efficiently and much more patient-focused, and that's kind of the reason it's just a model that allows us to provide more direct care,” said Dan Gragert, a doctor at Blue Bird Health and Imaging.

