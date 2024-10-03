Kalispell's two new charter schools complete the first month of operation

KALISPELL — Glacier High School and Flathead High School in Kalispell started charter schools this year and are wrapping up the first month of school with the new programs.

Administrators, teachers, and students are reflecting on what this first month has been like.

“When you think about a traditional high school experience, seeing students take, in our case, up to seven classes. They take it every day. Yet we know that there's opportunities out there for students that look a little bit different that allowed for flexibility for students to be able to meet their needs, their interests in their education,” said Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway.

The models look different at Flathead and Glacier high schools which has been an adjustment for teachers and students alike.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Rising Wolf Charter and PACE Academy allow flexibility for students and teachers but it has also been a big adjustment for the schools with different scheduling and teaching models.

“I realized that this program was new, and I realized that the work-based learning thing was new, and I said it's a really great opportunity to try it because it just seemed like it gave so many opportunities that I wouldn't normally be able to get in a regular school setting. And then my expectations were blown all the way out of the park,” said Rising Wolf Charter student Keaton Fuller.

Both Rising Wolf Charter and PACE Academy allow for flexibility for students and teachers but it has also been a big adjustment for the schools with different scheduling and teaching models.

“So that's been a change, but honestly, super enjoyable. And just a shout out to the kids and the staff members that I work with have just all been awesome, and it's just made it really seamless and fun and enjoyable,” said Rising Wolf Charter teacher Jesse Johnson.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News The charter school models look different at Flathead and Glacier high schools which has been an adjustment for teachers and students alike.

The charter schools are made possible throughout the state with funding through legislation but as Montana House District 7 Representative Courtenay Sprunger says it's about so much more than the funding.

“You can say, you know, the legislature is helpful, and I think that that's true. The reality is, none of this happens without the vision of people like Matt and Pete, (Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent) who are willing to dig in, who are willing to take chances and who are willing to do the really hard work when it's a little scary about, Hey, where's the funding going to come from? Where are people going to be willing to get on board and they've been willing to be innovators? We've had students that are willing to jump in. We have educators who are passionate about change and doing what's best for our students." - Montana House District 7 Representative Courtenay Sprunger

There is still a lot of learning to be done by administrators and staff on how the programs will need to change, but, so far, both programs are being well received by both staff and students.

“Success is more than just a grade in this program like it is about they are taking ownership of their learning. They're working independently. They're learning the skills that they need to manage their time effectively. They're working outside of the classroom. So success for me in this program is not just about a grade, but all the stuff that goes with it. It is a beautiful thing to see the kids own their learning and what they want to do,” said PACE Academy teacher Stephanie McLean.